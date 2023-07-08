McAdam LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 223.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $440.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $427.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $446.61. The company has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

