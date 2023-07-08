1,508 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $114.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

