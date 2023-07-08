Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,319,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,344,000 after buying an additional 124,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,652,000 after buying an additional 208,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after buying an additional 39,602 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after buying an additional 105,704 shares during the period. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $45.49.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.08%.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $198,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

LTC Properties Profile

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 215 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.