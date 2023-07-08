Thompson Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.43.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $183.33 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.