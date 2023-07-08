Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 135 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

NYSE ABBV opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

