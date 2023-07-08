Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Price Performance

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $135.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.12. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.