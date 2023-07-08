AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

AbbVie stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

