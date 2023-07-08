Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

