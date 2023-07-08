AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 95.3% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 109.4% during the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 186,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,656,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $135.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

