Essex Savings Bank Cuts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,363,000 after purchasing an additional 177,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $124.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.93. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $138.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

