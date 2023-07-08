Essex Savings Bank Has $256,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

