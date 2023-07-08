DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 211 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 578,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $82,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,022 shares of company stock worth $30,385,391. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

