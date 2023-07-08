DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $84.10 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Booking were worth $84,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,636.91 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,786.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,645.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,502.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

