CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.38% of CGI worth $86,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in CGI by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in CGI by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in CGI by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 926,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Stock Performance

NYSE GIB opened at $103.87 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. CGI had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

