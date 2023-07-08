Thompson Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,471 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Price Performance
AT&T stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
