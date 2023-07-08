Thompson Investment Management Inc. Takes $95,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,790 over the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Shares of TTD opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $79.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

