Thompson Investment Management Inc. Invests $163,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,471 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

