Thompson Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,051 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Shell by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 61,737 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Shell by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 92,431 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,525.14.

SHEL stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.30. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

