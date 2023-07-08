V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,972 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 271.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,454.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group



Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

