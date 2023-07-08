DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,710 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.29% of W.W. Grainger worth $99,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $775.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $707.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $660.00. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.63 and a 52-week high of $795.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

