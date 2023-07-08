DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 324,800 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $97,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $62,259,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 600,633 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Voya Financial by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 711,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 528,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Voya Financial by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,189,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,166,000 after purchasing an additional 402,782 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.19. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.73.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

