DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,915 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,719,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $101,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

