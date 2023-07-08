V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after acquiring an additional 931,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $146.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.20.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

