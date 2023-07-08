V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,499 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PRU opened at $89.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 998.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.25. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

