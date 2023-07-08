V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Cummins by 8,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 23,155.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,065,834 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 69.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,698,000 after buying an additional 501,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cummins by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,188,000 after buying an additional 454,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $245.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.60 and a twelve month high of $261.91.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

