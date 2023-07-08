7,635 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baker Hughes Stock Up 4.8 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

BKR opened at $33.11 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

