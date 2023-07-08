V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ES opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.79.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

