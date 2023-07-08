V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires Shares of 752 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8,235.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $1,722,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $294.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

