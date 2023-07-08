V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 576 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $433.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.40 and a 52-week high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.92.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.