V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $200,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $694,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

ResMed Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE RMD opened at $215.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.89. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $202.04 and a one year high of $247.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $336,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,526 shares in the company, valued at $57,628,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,966,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $336,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,628,565.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $7,010,245. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

