V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $775.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $707.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $660.00. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.63 and a 12 month high of $795.83.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

