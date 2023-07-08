V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,664 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

NYSE:HLT opened at $148.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.27 and a 200-day moving average of $140.66. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $109.57 and a one year high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

