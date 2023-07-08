Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 196 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,902. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

REGN stock opened at $692.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $748.83 and a 200-day moving average of $758.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $563.82 and a one year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $857.05.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

