Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.09 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.4315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

