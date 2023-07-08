Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 297 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,058,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,058,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $21,784,629.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,466,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,923,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,085,066 shares of company stock valued at $135,100,337. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

APO stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.