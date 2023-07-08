Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 118 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. OTR Global raised Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DG opened at $169.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.20 and its 200-day moving average is $212.01. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.