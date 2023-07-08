Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,578,000 after purchasing an additional 760,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $185.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.