Rockland Trust Co. Invests $256,000 in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Rambus by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 4,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 465,615 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,599,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $619,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,945.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,021. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RMBS opened at $60.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.06 and a beta of 1.27. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. Rambus’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

