Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $258,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $49.31 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02.
The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.
