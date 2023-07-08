Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Holdings Raised by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $111.88 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.32.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

