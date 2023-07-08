Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

