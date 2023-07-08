Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $287,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 875.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.22.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $243.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.81%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

