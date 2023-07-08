3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M Price Performance

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

