Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after acquiring an additional 686,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,458 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,994,000 after buying an additional 968,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,868,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,424,000 after buying an additional 154,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. Wedbush cut their price objective on V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Williams Trading raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

V.F. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

