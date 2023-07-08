Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $119,000 Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 86.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,131 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 5,564.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,619 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 184.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 387,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,874,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 387,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,874,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,023,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,019,841.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,671 shares of company stock worth $14,208,474 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $40.46 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on U shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.