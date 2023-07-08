Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $366,537.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 357,869 shares of company stock worth $23,452,678. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The company had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.