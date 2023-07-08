Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,658 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 28.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $795,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,742 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,424,122 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $121,180,000 after acquiring an additional 482,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $116.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,882,994.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,221,844 shares in the company, valued at $72,882,994.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,869 shares of company stock worth $23,452,678. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.28.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

