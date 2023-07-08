Whittier Trust Co. Trims Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 457.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,936,000 after buying an additional 24,613,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $406,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 103.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $18.54 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

