McAdam LLC Buys Shares of 662 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $870,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $494.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $517.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $471.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

