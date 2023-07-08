Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

A opened at $116.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

